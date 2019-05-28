Shocking footage shows Bedford burglar crashing stolen Mercedes into parked cars

A prolific burglar from Bedford, who was captured on CCTV in a Mercedes car that he stole and crashed into seven parked cars, has been jailed for 30 months.

Stephen McCay, 26, of High Street, Bedford, broke into a house in Biddenham on December 29 while the victim was on holiday, and drove off in a £60,000 Mercedes AMG.

Two days later he crashed the high value stolen vehicle into a row of parked cars in Stanley Street, Bedford, causing significant damage and fled the scene; however DNA found on the airbag placed him in the driving seat.

He was found guilty of burglary and was sentenced on Wednesday (May 22) at Luton Crown Court.

Detective Constable Andy Boston, from the force’s Operation Maze team, dedicated to tackling burglary, said: “McCay is a persistent offender who continues to choose a life of crime at the expense of innocent members of the public.

“Burglary has a huge impact on the lives of a victim and we will continue to disrupt such criminality in Bedfordshire.

"Being left feeling unsafe in your own home is a devastating and violating experience, and people like McCay who repeatedly cause this harm on our communities deserve to be put back behind bars.”