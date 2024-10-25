Sex offender from Biggleswade village jailed for more than 20 years for raping child

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A registered sex offender has been sentenced to more than 20 years’ jail for raping a child and making her film indecent videos for him.

Jamie Thacker, aged 34, who has been previously convicted of possessing indecent images of children, had messaged the victim via WhatsApp and given her instructions to film indecent videos of herself.

The videos were discovered by a family member of the victim, and further disclosures were made that she had been previously raped by Thacker.

Thacker, who previously lived in Everton, near Biggleswade, pleaded guilty to 10 different counts, including rape, assault by penetration, and causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and breaching his sexual harm prevention order.

He was sentenced at Huntington Crown Court last Thursday (17/10) to 21 years in prison with a further five years on licence due to the danger he poses.

Detective Constable Bryony Ballin, from Bedfordshire Police’s Protecting Vulnerable People team, said: “I’m pleased Thacker is now behind bars for such a substantial length of time after he took advantage of a child in the worst possible way and put her through the most horrendous abuse.

“The victim was very brave in telling a trusted adult what had happened to her, and I hope that she now feels safe knowing her perpetrator is no longer a threat to her or any other child.

“We work hard to tackle all forms of abuse against children and would urge anyone who has concerns that a child is being sexually abused, or has been a victim themselves, no matter how long ago, to come forward.

“It’s never too late to report a crime. When you are ready, we are here.”

Reports of sexual assault, even if non-recent, can be made to the police by calling 101 or via this link

Find out more about the national When You Are Ready campaign.