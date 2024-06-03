Sex offender arrested after attempting to break into house in Bedford's Black Tom

By Clare Turner
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 10:33 BST
A man was arrested in Foster Hill Road, Bedford, on Thursday (May 30)A man was arrested in Foster Hill Road, Bedford, on Thursday (May 30)
A man has been arrested on suspicion of several offences including a sexual harm prevention order breach and burglary.

He was nicked shortly before 10pm on Thursday (May 30) after attempting to enter a property in Foster Hill Road.

He was arrested on suspicion of burglary and following enquiries, was further arrested and later charged for breach of a sexual harm prevention order, breach of a notification order and making an indecent image.

He has since been remanded into custody while the investigation is ongoing.

Any with information should call police on 101, quoting reference 40/29805/24.