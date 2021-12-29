Serial Bedford flasher strikes leaving three women traumatised

Bedfordshire Police are investigating three reports of a man exposing himself in Bedford.

All three reports were received yesterday (Tuesday).

Two of the incidents were reported to have taken place yesterday at around 8.30am and 12.30pm in Russell Park - while the third was reported to have taken place on Sunday, December 12 at around 1pm in Barkers Lane.

Looks like there is a serial flasher in Bedford

After receiving the reports, officers attended the park and an area search was conducted, but the man could not be traced.

He has been described as white and in his late teens/20s. He was wearing a white Parka style coat with a hood, joggers, sliders with socks.