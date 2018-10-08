Second man arrested in connection with Bedford murder

A second man has been arrested in relation to the murder in St Mary’s Street, Bedford, last week.

The man in his 30s, from Birmingham, was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to police custody for questioning.

He has been released under investigation, however has been recalled to prison as he was on licence in relation to other offences.

The arrest was in relation to the death of Przemyslaw Golimowski, 30, who died after being attacked at his home in St Mary’s Street on Friday morning (September 28).

Last week Jamal Jeng, 21, of The Close in Clapham, near Bedford, was charged with murder and remanded in custody.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information in relation to the incident and have set up a webpage on the UK Police Major Incident Public Reporting Site as part of the investigation into Mr Golimowski’s death.

You can also give information by calling Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting Operation Woodleigh, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.