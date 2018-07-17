Second Bedford man jailed for nuisance biking offence

A man who led 60 motorbike riders in a ‘stunt squad ride out’ in Bedford has been jailed for 15 months and served with a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Ben Nelms, 27, of Prior Close, Clapham, pleaded guilty to causing public nuisance when he appeared at Luton Crown Court on Friday. He was identified as a key organiser of the ‘Stunt Squad’ event in which a number of nuisance bikers caused disruption in July 2017.

More than 60 riders took part in the incident which saw off-road bikes and quad bikes being driven across Bedford, causing chaos during a seven-hour period.

Police launched an investigation to identify the riders and were supported by the force’s Digital Media Investigation team, who managed to extract files from Nelms’ phone to identify his involvement. He became the second person to be convicted as part of the investigation. aine Davis, 20, of Stuart Road, Kempston, was jailed for 30 weeks and given a five-year CBO in March.

Nelms was disqualified from driving for 18 months which will start after he is released from prison. Additionally he was served with a five-year CBO with various conditions, banning him from associating with ‘Stunt Squad’ members, wearing ‘Stunt Squad’ branded clothing and covering his face with anything but a motorcycle helmet.

North Community team led the investigation and PC Adam Horsman said: “We are pleased that Nelms pleaded guilty, and is now the second person sentenced to prison for the nuisance ride out last year.

“Hopefully this case will serve as a warning to those who think it’s acceptable to use their motorbikes and off-road bikes to cause a nuisance to the local community.

“Our force is committed to tackling nuisance bikers. We will continue to crack down on this type of anti-social behaviour, and encourage the public to report any information to us.”

If you wish to report nuisance bikers in your area you can do it online through our online reporting centre or by calling 101. More information about this kind of crime is available on our website.

If you have been affected by crime, the Signpost Hub offers free and confidential support to victims in Bedfordshire, whether it has been reported to police or not and irrespective of where and when the crime occurred.

Contact 0800 0282887 or visit Signpost Hub for further information.