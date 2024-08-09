Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A second arrest has been made after a 16-year-old suffered a gunshot injury following an incident in Shortstown.

Earlier this week Bedford Today revealed how police were called to reports of a fight between a group of teenagers in Beauvais Square, Shortstown, shortly before 11pm on Friday (August 2).

A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound, which is not believed to be life-threatening.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested shortly after on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and has since been released on bail with conditions, while investigations continue.

Today (Friday) a second teenager – a 16-year-old boy – was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and possession of a bladed article and is currently in police custody.

Detective Constable Nema Behzadi, from Bedfordshire Police’s Boson guns and gangs team, said: “This was a shocking incident which we believe involved a firearm as well as machete-style knives. We have arrested two people in connection with this so far and are establishing the circumstances around what led to this disgraceful violence.

“We are asking for anyone with information to come forward, as this will help us progress our investigation.”

If you have any info about the incident, part of which took place in the Tesco Express store, call police on 101 or report it online quoting reference 554 of 2 August or Operation Outlander.