Sabina Nessa

The nation has joined Sabina Nessa's devastated family in mourning the death of the 'beautiful soul', who studied at the University of Bedfordshire.

Sabina was found dead in a park just minutes from her London home, on Saturday afternoon.

A candlelight vigil is set to be held for the 28-year-old primary school teacher on Friday, September 24 at 7pm.

And we are encouraging the people of Bedfordshire to join in by lighting a candle at home in her memory.

Her sister paid tribute to her 'beautiful, talented and caring sister' on Twitter.

She wrote: "My beautiful talented & caring sister. My inspiration to always put myself first & never let anybody put me down. Never in my life did I or my sisters or my mum or dad think this could happen to us. May Allah grant her Jannah. Ameen"

A second tweet added: "3 sisters down to 2. Pls make dua for her. No mother or father should have to go through this, may Allah grant my parents ease."

Floral tributes for Sabina (PIC: SWNS)

Tributes and condolences for the family flooded in in response.

And her cousin, Zubel Ahmed, said her family was “inconsolable”.

He told ITV: “The shock has not sunk in.

“She was a beautiful, kind, caring soul.

“I express my deepest sympathies for her sisters, mum and dad are absolutely devastated.

“Nothing is making sense to us, why was she taken from us we just don't know.

“She was the sweetest person, sweetest girl, I don't understand how someone can do this it's a big loss to our family.”

Sabina, who was raised in Sandy, Bedfordshire, was a teacher at nearby Rushey Green Primary School, in Lewisham.

Headteacher Lisa Williams said: “We are devastated by Sabina’s tragic death.

“She was kind, caring and absolutely dedicated to her pupils.

“She had so much life ahead of her and so much more to give and her loss is desperately sad.”

Friends, fighting back tears, laid flowers in front of the green where her body was found on Saturday afternoon.

One reads: "Dear Sabina I miss you so very much. RIP my beautiful friend”, with the drawing of a heart.

Sabina had graduated in sociology from the University of Greenwich in 2014. She then went on to complete her PGCE teaching certificate at the University of Bedfordshire last year.

She was found dead near the One Space community centre in Cator Park, Kidbrooke, South East London.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder, but has since been released under investigation.

The cause of death remains unknown after a post-mortem proved inconclusive.

Detective Inspector Joe Garrity, leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation is making good progress and specialist officers remain at the crime scene carrying out intensive searches and enquiries.

“We are incredibly grateful for all of those who have so far come forward and spoken to us but we believe there are still others out there who may have information that could help. If you think you saw Sabina or any suspicious behaviour in or around the park on Friday evening please speak to us.

“Sabina’s journey should have taken just over five minutes but she never made it to her destination. We know the community are rightly shocked by this murder – as are we – and we are using every resource available to us to find the individual responsible.”