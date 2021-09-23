Sabina Nessa

The MP for Bedford has called on violence against women and girls to be given the same priority as counter-terrorism.

Mohammad Yasin, MP for Bedford and Kempston, was speaking after the death of 28-year-old primary school teacher Sabina Nessa.

Sabina, who studied at the University of Bedfordshire was raised in nearby Sandy, was discovered near the One Space community centre on Kidbrooke Park Road, Greenwich, south east London.

It has reignited the discussion around women’s safety in the capital, just over six months after Sarah Everard’s killing in Clapham.

"Since Sarah Everard was killed in March, a further 78 women have been killed by men, in what the Victims’ Commissioner, Vera Baird, has described as an epidemic.

"While of course my thoughts and prayers are with Sabina’s family and friends at this terrible time, it’s not enough.

"The Government must act on the recommendations published this week of Her Majesty’s inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services that violence against women and girls be given the same priority as counter-terrorism and ensure that the police and justice system have the resources necessary to ensure women and girls are protected from these horrific levels of violence and that the perpetrators are prosecuted.”

The Reclaim the Streets group has spoken of its anger and heartbreak after the death of Sabina Nessa.

A spokesperson for the group said: “There is an epidemic of violence unfolding in front of our eyes and all we are getting from the Government are empty words and reports. The Government is fully aware of what is needed because countless frontline charities have been repeating it for years.

“We need a reformed criminal justice system that does not let women down – especially women of colour.

"Misogyny should be a hate crime. Rapes should no longer go unprosecuted and unpunished. Women should be able to walk into a police station confident that they will be believed and taken seriously.

“It is our responsibility, the public and the media’s, to keep up the pressure for change until we don’t have to mourn any more women taken by male violence.