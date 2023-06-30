News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Road closed following fatal Bedford stabbing as police increase presence

Avoid the area as it will affect access to schools
By Clare Turner
Published 30th Jun 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 16:02 BST

Police are increasing their presence following last night’s (Thursday) stabbing in Canvin Way, Jubilee Park

In a post on social media, officers confirmed there’s a road closure towards Harrowden Road, and have asked people to avoid the area if possible.

A member of the Bedford Community Policing Team said: “Many of you in the area will see an increased police presence whilst our detectives continue their investigation.

Canvin WayCanvin Way
Canvin Way
Most Popular

“We understand incidents such as these are concerning and so we would like to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident and there is no present risk to the wider public.

“To parents/carers collecting children from schools nearby please make alternative travel arrangements as the closure will affect access to the schools.”