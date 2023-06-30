Road closed following fatal Bedford stabbing as police increase presence

Avoid the area as it will affect access to schools

Police are increasing their presence following last night’s (Thursday) stabbing in Canvin Way, Jubilee Park

In a post on social media, officers confirmed there’s a road closure towards Harrowden Road, and have asked people to avoid the area if possible.

A member of the Bedford Community Policing Team said: “Many of you in the area will see an increased police presence whilst our detectives continue their investigation.

Canvin Way

“We understand incidents such as these are concerning and so we would like to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident and there is no present risk to the wider public.