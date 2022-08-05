River rescuers among officers and public commended at Bedfordshire Police bravery awards

Two officers who rescued a woman from the river in Bedford have been recognised in Bedfordshire Police’s Long Service and Chief Commendations ceremony on Tuesday (August 2).

The event, which was held at police headquarters in ceremony, acknowledged the work and bravery of those who work for the force and marked the long service of eight police officers and staff who started their careers more than 20 years ago.

Chief Constable Garry Forsyth presented commendations to seven further officers and staff for their courage and tenacity.

Police officers and members of the public were recognised for their acts of bravery.

Two officers and a Special Constable were awarded a Royal Humane Society Certificate for helping save the life of a man and a woman during separate incidents.

Commendations were also presented to three members of the public who displayed incredible acts of bravery and lifesaving intervention.

Chief Constable Forsyth said: “It is always a great pleasure to be able to present Chief commendation’s and Long Service medals to our officers, staff and even members of the public.

He added: “During the ceremony we heard of incredible acts of bravery from our own officers and staff as well as from members of the public.”