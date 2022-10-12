News you can trust since 1845

Revealed: Bedfordshire among UK’s tool theft hotspots

It comes as husband and wife garden team had their gear stolen

By Clare Turner
Bedfordshire is among the top 10 worst affected areas for commercial tool thefts.

A Freedom of Information request by BPI Auctions has revealed the county came in at number 10 with 858 commercial tool thefts since January 2020.

The most common tools stolen in the county were:

Electricians tools

Drills

Ladders

Power Saws

Toolboxes

Screwdrivers

Scaffolding

Plumbing Tools

Nail Guns

Grinders

It comes after Bedford Today revealed how Ampthill husband and wife team T & K Gardening were left stranded after their van and tools were stolen.

Ampthill business has van and tools stolen meaning they can't work

A GoFundMe page was set up by their children who said: “The tools are not covered as they were not working at the time of the theft.”

According to BPI Auctions, the number of ‘thefts from a motor vehicle’ was much higher than ‘burglary from a business’. Whilst business owners will often invest in security for premises and buildings, vehicles are often forgotten.