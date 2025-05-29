Retired Beds Police detective would have been struck off for actions on dating sites
Detective Inspector Andy Southam faced allegations over his conduct towards nine women he met on dating sites – which were said to breach the Standards of Professional Behaviour for Integrity; Authority, respect and courtesy and Discreditable conduct.
He retired before the Gross Misconduct hearing earlier this month but admitted misconduct relating to seven of the women on the first day of the two-week hearing. He admitted his actions amounted to Discreditable conduct but denied the conduct breached the standards for Integrity or Authority, respect and courtesy. Bedfordshire Police said: “The panel agreed not to pursue with the outstanding matters given the gravity of his admissions and to prevent causing further distress to witnesses.”
The panel heard that Mr Southam had called himself a ‘high ranking’ officer on the site and made inappropriate comments to the women. He continued to pursue several of them despite being asked to stop. He went as far as using other methods of communication after they blocked him on social media. The panel found that the breaches amounted to gross misconduct and that he would have faced dismissal had he not retired before the hearing. Deputy Chief Constable Dan Vajzovic said: “This was a pattern of behaviours which was unwelcome, inappropriate and, at times, intimidating. “His continued unwanted pursuance of females who had asked to be left alone will no doubt further erode the trust women and girls have in policing. “As a police officer in a leadership position and with training in domestic abuse and controlling and coercive behaviour, Andy Southam’s behaviour was in clear breach of the standards we expect, and his reference to his rank and authority was clearly intended to impress or put pressure on those he intended to influence for his own gratification. "I fully endorse the finding of the panel in their determination of dismissal – a sanction he would have faced had he not retired at the last possible opportunity which put more pressure on the complainants and the public purse. Despite Mr Southam’s cynical retirement immediately before the hearing it is right that we pursued this matter to its conclusion as this will ensure he is now barred from re-joining any police force."