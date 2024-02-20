Rapist lured 14-year-old girl to friend's flat after meeting her in Bedford town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A rapist who lured a teenage girl to a flat and plied her with alcohol before raping her has been convicted.

Donald Kargbo-Reffell is the latest offender brought to justice by a specialist operation investigating non-recent sexual offences.

The 55-year-old met his 14-year-old victim in Bedford town centre in March 2006 and convinced her to come to a friend’s flat.

Donald Kargbo-Reffell was found guilty of rape. He is due to be sentenced in April

Kargbo-Reffell, who was 37 at the time of the offence, ensured his victim had drunk two cans of lager as well as several glasses of vodka and coke, leaving her feeling drunk and disoriented.

Kargbo-Reffell started kissing the victim despite her telling him to stop. He then took her into the bedroom where he raped her.

The case was examined by Operation Painter, an investigation run by the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit into historic sex offences.

New technology was able to forensically link Kargbo-Reffell to the attack.

He tried to deny to Operation Painter detectives that he had sex with the victim, despite the new forensic evidence.

Today (Tuesday) Kargbo-Reffell, of no fixed address, was found guilty of rape at Luton Crown Court.

He is due to be sentenced at the same court in April.

Detective Superintendent Emma Pitts, head of public protection at Bedfordshire Police, said: “This was a predatory and calculated attack.

“Kargbo-Reffell targeted a vulnerable teenage girl, orchestrated her into a situation where she was even more vulnerable and then raped her.

“He knew exactly what he was doing and I am so glad we have been able to secure this conviction and ensure he will face justice for this appalling crime.