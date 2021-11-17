£145,000 seized from Bedford drug dealer

A drug dealer has had more than £145,000 cash seized after police found the cash at his home.

Garry Dolan, 34, originally of Purbeck Close, Bedford was jailed for four years and eight months earlier this year, as part of a major policing operation by Bedfordshire Police to tackle a notorious Luton drugs gang.

Dolan was arrested in April 2020 after warrants were carried out at a number of properties in Bedfordshire.

Garry Dolan

At one address in Bedford, police recovered around £145,000 in cash, as well as £25,000 worth of drugs.

Dolan pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs as well as possession of criminal property, and was sentenced in June.

At a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing at Luton Crown Court on Thursday (November 11), it was agreed that the £145,000 recovered from Dolan’s address would be permanently seized.

Financial Investigator Nicky Thacker, from ERSOU’s Financial Investigation Team, said: “Although the money was seized at the time of the warrants, a thorough investigation had to take place to see whether the money could be attributed to Dolan and whether he had any other funds available.

“At the POCA hearing it was established that this was all the cash available to Dolan, and so we were able to permanently seize it from him to ensure that he does not have access to his ill-gotten gains in the future.