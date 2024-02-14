£1,000 worth of Class A drugs and 10inch zombie knife found during Bedford drug bust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police seized thousands of pounds worth of drugs and a 10inch zombie knife during a drugs bust in Bedford.

Officers raided a property in the Biddenham area of the town, believed to be used as a drug factory and found over £1,000 worth of Class A drugs, a number of phones and two blades including a 10inch zombie knife.

Officers arrested five people, two men in their 20s have since been remanded into custody charged with drug supply offences as well as assault of an emergency worker and violent disorder.

Detective Inspector Scott Fowler, leading the specialist unit, said: “Time and time again we have seen the devastating links between, drugs, serious violence and exploitation and these recent results haven’t been short of these well-known hallmarks.

“When we say that we won’t let up on our efforts to tackle gangs and organised crime, this is why. Anyone who thinks it’s OK to fund their lifestyle by selling life-destroying drugs in our communities, being in possession of and using deadly weapons and exploiting vulnerable people to do it, is sorely mistaken. In less than seven days we believe we have taken out one drugs line while severely disrupting three more and I would like to assure any drug dealer reading this that our efforts are far from over.

“Don’t be fooled into thinking we don’t know those who are wreaking havoc on our communities. We know who they are, we know what they’re doing and we’re never far off taking another drug line down.

“I would also appeal to the wider community, while we employ a number of tactics to identify and apprehend those involved in drug dealing, your reports are integral in these results too. If you have suspicions, concerns or evidence of somebody dealing drugs or being exploited by drug dealer – I urge you to report it.”