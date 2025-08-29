Property in Bedford town centre shut down following complaints about drug dealing

Police carried out a drugs bust on Wednesday and then closed a property down in Bedford town centre

An address Brereton Road, Bedford, is now closed due to ongoing issues with drugs dealing.

On Wednesday (August 27), police carried out an early morning drugs bust at the town centre address.

Police were then granted a THREE-MONTH closure order from Luton Magistrates’ Court.

In a post on social media, officers said: “Hopefully, this will see and end to the anti-social behaviour being caused by the occupant and the activity of visitors to the address.”