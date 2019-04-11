Property closed after reports of drug dealing in Flitwick

Police have successfully closed a Flitwick property after residents reported drug-dealing and nuisance behaviour.

A closure order on the property in Ivel Way was obtained following partnership working between the force, Central Bedfordshire Council’s Anti-Social Behaviour officers and Grand Union Housing.

News

PC Aaron Dagley said: “Drug-dealing and general nuisance from this property had blighted the area and the lives of people living nearby.

"We and our partners regard these situations as a priority and it was great to see active partnership between these agencies to disrupt drug-dealing.

“We will continue to work together to disrupt County Lines drug activity and the cuckooing of vulnerable residents, building upon the great success that Bedfordshire Police has already achieved with other operations.

“The message is clear, we are working together with other agencies to disrupt drug-dealing and if you take advantage of vulnerable people, we are coming for you.”

The closure order prevents anyone from attending the property for a period of three months, under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.