Prominent drug dealer nicked after jumping out of window near Bedford's Lime Street Police Station

A dealer was caught with drugs, a large quantity of cash, phones and a set of scales in the town centre.

The incident happened on Friday, March 21, when an officer checked on an address near Lime Street Police Station.

He was concerned about drug dealing and possible cuckooing at the flat after receiving intel.

But as soon as he knocked on the door, one man was obviously so perturbed by the uniformed visitor, they decided it was best to hop out of the window.

In a post on social media, the officer said: “It’s quite the drop from the window of the flat, but I guess some people will go to great lengths to evade capture from the police if the adrenaline is flowing.”

CCTV picked up the male and police detained him.

The officers added: “It turns out he was somebody I know very well. Quite a prominent drug dealer and gang member in Bedford.”

He was found with drugs, a large quantity of cash, phones and a set of scales and was arrested for being concerned in the supply of drugs.