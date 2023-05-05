'Prolific thief' arrested in Bedford following reports of someone trying car doors

Community Officer Emma Underwood made the link between the incidents and a man police described as ‘a prolific thief’.

A ‘prolific thief’ has been arrested after residents reported a man trying car doors in Harpur.

The suspect was spotted by two patrolling police officers in Bedford town centre and immediately arrested.

Image by Bedford Policing Team.

Police are aiming to have a Criminal Behaviour Order placed on him by the courts in the morning as well as to charge and remand the suspect.

