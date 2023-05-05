News you can trust since 1845
'Prolific thief' arrested in Bedford following reports of someone trying car doors

Community Officer Emma Underwood made the link between the incidents and a man police described as ‘a prolific thief’.

By The Newsroom
Published 5th May 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 16:00 BST

A ‘prolific thief’ has been arrested after residents reported a man trying car doors in Harpur.

Community Officer Emma Underwood made the link between the incidents and a man police described as ‘a prolific thief’.

The suspect was spotted by two patrolling police officers in Bedford town centre and immediately arrested.

Image by Bedford Policing Team.Image by Bedford Policing Team.
Police are aiming to have a Criminal Behaviour Order placed on him by the courts in the morning as well as to charge and remand the suspect.

Police have thanked the residents who reported the activity and the local councillor who helped the team with their inquiries.