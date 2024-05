Nick Stramaglia, 31, from Bedford, pleaded guilty to eight offences and was given a CBO for two years

A man who’s been targeting Bedford’s shops has been given a Community Behaviour Order (CBO).

Nick Stramaglia, 31, from Bedford, pleaded guilty to eight offences and was given a CBO for two years.

It prohibits him from entering the parade of shops on Queen’s Drive and Church Lane – or any other shops which have issued him with a banning notice.

