The arrest. Image: Bedford Community Policing Team.

A prolific shoplifter was arrested in Bedford on Friday (February 7).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was spotted in the Allhallows area by officers in a marked police car.

Bedford Community Policing Team stated: "[We were] made aware that one of our most prolific shoplifters was now wanted for several offences of theft from shop.

"He is also one of the main offenders targeting the One Stop shop on Castle Road."

He was arrested and taken into custody.