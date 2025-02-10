Prolific shoplifter who targets Castle Road One Stop arrested in Bedford

By Jo Robinson
Published 10th Feb 2025, 11:07 BST
The arrest. Image: Bedford Community Policing Team.placeholder image
The arrest. Image: Bedford Community Policing Team.
A prolific shoplifter was arrested in Bedford on Friday (February 7).

The man was spotted in the Allhallows area by officers in a marked police car.

Bedford Community Policing Team stated: "[We were] made aware that one of our most prolific shoplifters was now wanted for several offences of theft from shop.

"He is also one of the main offenders targeting the One Stop shop on Castle Road."

He was arrested and taken into custody.

