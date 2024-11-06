Prolific shoplifter wanted for multiple offences arrested outside Bedford Tesco
A prolific shoplifter was arrested in Bedford town centre yesterday (November 5).
Eagle-eyed PCSOs spotted the man sitting outside Tesco, High Street, and stopped to speak to him.
They radioed the control room, who confirmed that the man was wanted for multiple offences.
Bedford Community Policing Team, said: "A look of shock and horror came to his face when we informed him that he was wanted for these offences. An officer was just around the corner to arrest him."