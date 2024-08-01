"Prolific" shoplifter nicked in Bedford in 'Shaun of the Dead'-style arrest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A "prolific shoplifter" was arrested in Bedford despite her friends trying to stop the PCSO – with the incident compared to hit zombie movie Shaun of the Dead.

The woman was spotted by the officer while she was sitting outside Morrisons, Greenhill Street, yesterday afternoon (July 31).

The PCSO knew she was "wanted for yet another theft from shop offence" – but arresting her wasn't going to be easy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He explained: "I went over to detain her but could see that some of the regulars sat on the bench outside Morrisons were warning her that I was coming over.

The arrest. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

"She managed to hop onto her scooter but just as she was about to scoot off, I managed to get hold of her and detain her."

However, the woman was "shouting", "flailing her arms", and "becoming out of control".

Concerned that people on the nearby bench would get involved, the PCSO moved the offender into a nearby shop – shutting the door and leaning against it to stop them coming in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: "While looking at the door as I tried to keep her friends at bay, I couldn’t help thinking how much it reminded me of the scene in Shaun of the Dead where the arms and hands of the zombies are all trying to get into the Winchester to get to Shaun and Co.

"One person in particular was trying to open the door and attempting to release the detained person from me."

Thankfully, more officers arrived and the woman was handcuffed and arrested.

But the PCSO said: "Once again I am left feeling frustrated that certain members of our society think it’s ok to continually obstruct me and my Bedfordshire Police colleagues while we try to deal with prolific offenders and the issues that are causing so much harm to our town centre."