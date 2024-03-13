Prolific shoplifter nicked after stealing booty from Bedford's New Look
She was caught red-handed
A prolific shoplifter got her collar felt earlier today (Wednesday) after stealing a stash of goods from New Look in Bedford.
Officers received intel that the thief had taken to her heels on to Midland Road but initially, was nowhere to be found.
Minutes later, CCTV picked up the elusive thief. She’s come out of her hiding place and back on to Midland Road – making her way down Rutland Road before going into an address.
Officers found her in a communal area and the address with the stolen goods. Needless to say, she was arrested and the goods returned to a very grateful New Look.