Prolific shoplifter nicked after stealing booty from Bedford's New Look

An officer with the stolen goods from New Look, in Midland Road, Bedford (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

A prolific shoplifter got her collar felt earlier today (Wednesday) after stealing a stash of goods from New Look in Bedford.

Officers received intel that the thief had taken to her heels on to Midland Road but initially, was nowhere to be found.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Minutes later, CCTV picked up the elusive thief. She’s come out of her hiding place and back on to Midland Road – making her way down Rutland Road before going into an address.