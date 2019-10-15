Prolific shoplifter banned from variety of stores in Bedford town centre

A man who targeted a number of shops in Bedford town centre has been issued with a court order following a Luton Magistrates’ Hearing on Tuesday (October 15).

Ryan Bowen, 30, from Bedford, has been issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order, with conditions for a period of five years.

The conditions prohibit him from entering Debenhams in the High Street and TK Maxx in Horne Lane.

Bedfordshire Police worked closely with Bedford businesses and Bedford BID to prepare the application and submit it to the court.

PC Sharon Cummings, from the north urban community team, said: “We are committed to work in partnership with local businesses to tackle shoplifting. They are the ones who suffer from the losses and disruption caused by the offenders.

“We will continue to target shoplifters and support our local businesses to keep our town centre a pleasant place to visit with your family.”

If you have any concerns about crime or anti-social behaviour in your area you can report this via the force’s online reporting centre. If a crime is in progress, call 999.