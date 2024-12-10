'Prolific shoplifter' arrested in Bedford thanks to Poundland staff

By Jo Robinson
Published 10th Dec 2024, 09:08 BST
The scene of the arrest. Image: Bedford Community Policing Team.placeholder image
Police arrested a "prolific shoplifter" in Bedford yesterday (December 9) after he was spotted by Poundland staff.

The employees saw the male near the Midland Road store and alerted officers.

The man was wanted on recall to prison and will now be returning behind bars.

PCSO 4649 of Bedford Community Policing Team stated: "Great spot by staff at Poundland who saw one of our prolific shoplifters walking though town.

"I was just around the corner and was able to catch up with him and detain him.”

