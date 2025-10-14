Prolific offender wanted for 10 outstanding crimes nicked following chase through Bedford
Eagle-eyed police spotted the man while handling drug dealing and anti-social behaviour in Ampthill Road.
He was actually wanted for 10 outstanding crimes as well as recall to prison.
But before the uniformed and plain-clothed officers could nabbed him, he had it away on a bicycle, leading officers on what they described as a "cat and mouse chase" across the town, putting himself, the public and officers at risk.
He was eventually nicked on Prebend Street bridge, where he had to be forced from his bike, causing minor injuries.
Needless to say, he was taken to hospital to get the once over before facing an interview and being returned to prison.