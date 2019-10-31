Prolific burglar who targeted string of businesses across Bedfordshire is jailed

A prolific burglar who targeted small businesses across Bedfordshire has been jailed for more than four years.

Dean Jeffs, 45, of no fixed abode, was sentenced on Friday, October 25, at Luton Crown Court after pleading guilty to six burglary offences.

Jeffs targeted a string of businesses between July 2 and July 18, where he stole hundreds of pounds worth of tobacco and alcohol, as well as causing tens of thousands of pounds damage to the premises.

In the early hours of July 2, he broke into a newsagents in Station Road, Flitwick, where he damaged the property and stole items. He left blood at the scene.

He was also linked to a burglary offence on July 5 at 4.20am at Putnoe Service Station, where he smashed open a glass door.

On July 12 he broke into a petrol station in Clapham Road, Bedford, but fled without taking anything. On the same day he targeted a shop on the High Street, in Clapham, where he stole cigarettes.

On July 18, he gained entrance to a shop in Harrold by reversing a truck into the store.

Jeffs and one other man entered the shop and stole cigarettes before being disturbed and fleeing the scene.

Officers arrived, and following a pursuit, Jeffs was tracked down by a police dog.

Detective constable Dave Brecknock said: “Jeffs targeted small businesses where he stole hundreds of pounds worth of tobacco and alcohol, while also causing a great deal of damage to businesses.

“Jeffs will now spend time in prison paying for his crimes, where hopefully he can reflect on his actions.

“Burglary is priority for the force and we will not tolerate such crimes as we continue to work hard to apprehend the perpetrators.”