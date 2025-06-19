Prolific burglar jailed six years after gang broke into home and threatened elderly victim in his bed

A prolific burglar has been put behind bars six years after a break-in at a Putnoe home.

Grellan McCarthy, 38, was part of a gang that broke into a house in Putnoe in 2019 – threatening the elderly resident in his bed and grabbing watches and cash.

McCarthy, now of Greenford Road, Greenford, London, was living in Bedford at the time.

He claimed he had not entered the house as the gang broke in – but a dropped phone meant police were able to link him to the crime.

On June 12 he admitted to one charge of burglary and was jailed for a total of 27 months plus an additional month for failing to appear at a previous hearing at Luton Crown Court.

Detective Constable Andrew Boston, of Operation Maze, said: “McCarthy has a long history of criminal activity, and I am pleased he is back behind bars.

“I must praise the elderly victim and his family, who have all shown tremendous strength throughout the investigation and court process. I am happy that the family can now have their long-awaited closure following this conviction.

“Even though this crime took place six years ago it is pleasing that we could secure the evidence to convict him.

“Bedfordshire Police is working hard to reduce the burglary rate and is committed to visiting and supporting every victim.”

