Prolific burglar behind bars after targeting houses across Bedford and Luton

A burglar has been jailed for four years after admitting to FOUR cross-county break-ins.

Graham Pinsent, 55, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court yesterday (Monday).

Detectives from Bedfordshire Police's dedicated burglary team, Operation Maze, managed to identify him using CCTV sourced from near each of the scenes. He was arrested and later charged with the four offences, which took place in March.

Pinsent initially struck in Lincoln Road, Shortstown, on March 7 – stealing jewellery from a property. He then went on a burglary spree in Luton, targeting two houses in Villa Road and another on Hitchin Road, on consecutive days from March 24 to 26 – among items stolen were cash and electrical goods.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler said: “Pinsent targeted properties and would steal sentimental items including jewellery. Some of these items have never been recovered.

“Burglary causes a great deal of distress for victims, so we will persist in our efforts to catch them. I am glad I was able to identify Pinsent on CCTV in relation to each of the offences, giving him no option but to plead guilty to the charges put to him.”