Prolific Bedford thief jailed after jumping over counter to nick tobacco and alcohol

A prolific thief has been jailed after a string of attacks on shops in Bedford which netted him thousands of pounds worth of tobacco and booze.

On some occasions, Warren Wright would wait until staff left the counter before jumping over to steal cigarettes and tobacco. Other places, he’d break in after hours – and one supermarket in Queen’s Drive, Bedford, he hit FOUR TIMES in six weeks.

Wright, 37, of St Mary’s Street, Bedford, admitted a total of nine offences including thefts from supermarkets in Bedford, Stewartby and Kempston. He also asked for eight further offences to be taken into consideration. The offences took place between December 2023 and June this year.

At Luton Crown Court today (Friday) Wright was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail.

Warren Wright

Detective Sergeant Ben Dunckley of Bedfordshire Police’s CID said: “I am really proud of the work the team has done to get this one-man crimewave off our streets. They have pieced together the various offences and now Wright will be off the streets for an extended period.”