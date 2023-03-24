News you can trust since 1845
Prolific Bedford thief banned from town centre for THREE YEARS

And he’s back up before the magistrate today (Friday)

By Clare Turner
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:35 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 12:35 GMT

A prolific thief has been banned from the town centre for three years.

Jamie Fletcher was arrested on Tuesday (March 21) for failing to appear at court after being spotted by an off-duty officer.

Most Popular
Jamie Fletcher (Picture courtesy of Bedford Community Policing Team)

In a post on social media, the police said: “Your local community policing team have managed to secure a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) on one of our most prolific offenders in Bedford.

"Following a number of arrests, interviews and court hearings he was found guilty of a number of thefts and a CBO has been authorised by the Luton Magistrates’ Court for the period of three years.”

However, he was already been found in breach of the CBO yesterday (Thursday) and is currently in Luton Magistrates’ Court.

The CBO carries a number of conditions which will restrict his movements.

The three-year conditions are:

Not to enter most of Bedford town centre, except to see a solicitor, a doctor or to attend an official pre-arranged appointment

Not to conceal any item from the premises at any retail premises in Bedford

Not to enter any store that has issued him with a banning notice

Not to remain on any retail premises in Bedford when asked to leave by staff

The social media post added: “We just hope he engages and gets the support he needs to move away from criminality and thinks about how much this hurts businesses and the people and families running them. We want everyone in our community to live a life worth living.”