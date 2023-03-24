And he’s back up before the magistrate today (Friday)

A prolific thief has been banned from the town centre for three years.

Jamie Fletcher was arrested on Tuesday (March 21) for failing to appear at court after being spotted by an off-duty officer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jamie Fletcher (Picture courtesy of Bedford Community Policing Team)

In a post on social media, the police said: “Your local community policing team have managed to secure a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) on one of our most prolific offenders in Bedford.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Following a number of arrests, interviews and court hearings he was found guilty of a number of thefts and a CBO has been authorised by the Luton Magistrates’ Court for the period of three years.”

However, he was already been found in breach of the CBO yesterday (Thursday) and is currently in Luton Magistrates’ Court.

The CBO carries a number of conditions which will restrict his movements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The three-year conditions are:

Not to enter most of Bedford town centre, except to see a solicitor, a doctor or to attend an official pre-arranged appointment

Not to conceal any item from the premises at any retail premises in Bedford

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not to enter any store that has issued him with a banning notice

Not to remain on any retail premises in Bedford when asked to leave by staff