Prolific Bedford shoplifter jailed for string of offences

Chuman Pal, 42, of St Johns Street, Kempston, was sentenced for a series of offences committed in Bedford between September 10 and October 17.

They include:

- One theft from Debenhams, in High Street, Bedford

News

- One theft from a person

- Remaining on premises in contravention of a closure order

- Fraud by false representation

His CBO conditions include not to enter Debenhams, not to be in the company of certain named individuals and not to contact residents or staff at a premises in Ampthill Road, Bedford.

PC Sharon Cummings said: “We will continue to target shoplifters and those that cause a nuisance in Bedford town centre, working in partnership with local shops and businesses to ensure our town centre is a pleasant place to visit.”