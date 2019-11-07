Prolific Bedford shoplifter jailed for string of offences
A prolific Bedford shoplifter jailed for 44 weeks and handed a five-year criminal behaviour order (CBO).
Chuman Pal, 42, of St Johns Street, Kempston, was sentenced for a series of offences committed in Bedford between September 10 and October 17.
They include:
- One theft from Debenhams, in High Street, Bedford
- One theft from a person
- Remaining on premises in contravention of a closure order
- Fraud by false representation
His CBO conditions include not to enter Debenhams, not to be in the company of certain named individuals and not to contact residents or staff at a premises in Ampthill Road, Bedford.
PC Sharon Cummings said: “We will continue to target shoplifters and those that cause a nuisance in Bedford town centre, working in partnership with local shops and businesses to ensure our town centre is a pleasant place to visit.”
If you have any concerns about crime or anti-social behaviour in your area you can report this via the force’s online reporting centre at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report. If a crime is in progress, dial 999.