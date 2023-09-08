Prolific Bedford shoplifter jailed after breaching criminal behaviour order EIGHT TIMES

“Not long enough in our opinion,” say police on social media

Jamie Fletcher was sentenced at court to six months in prison (Bedford Community Policing Team)

Prolific town centre shoplifter Jamie Fletcher was jailed for six months yesterday (Thursday).

He was arrested on Wednesday for the offence of a bulk theft from a shop as well as multiple breaches of his criminal behaviour order (CBO).

In fact, there were EIGHT BREACHES of his CBO.