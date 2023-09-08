Prolific Bedford shoplifter jailed after breaching criminal behaviour order EIGHT TIMES
“Not long enough in our opinion,” say police on social media
Prolific town centre shoplifter Jamie Fletcher was jailed for six months yesterday (Thursday).
He was arrested on Wednesday for the offence of a bulk theft from a shop as well as multiple breaches of his criminal behaviour order (CBO).
In fact, there were EIGHT BREACHES of his CBO.
In a post on social media, police officers said: “Not long enough in our opinion… but at least this gives the town centre shops a brief respite from Fletcher’s offending.”