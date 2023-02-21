News you can trust since 1845
Prolific Bedford shoplifter gets nicked for being nosey

Maybe he should have kept his head down

By Clare Turner
29 minutes ago - 1 min read

Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear – sometimes it’s best to keep your nose out of other people’s business, isn’t it?

Maybe this prolific Bedford shoplifter should have kept his head down this morning (Tuesday).

While police were dealing with an incident at Boots in the town centre, they got distracted by a man having a nosey at what was going on.

This morning's arrest in Bedford town centre (Picture courtesy of Bedford Community Policing Team)
He was promptly nicked as he’s wanted for failing to appear in court on TWO OCCASIONS for theft offences.