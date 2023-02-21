Prolific Bedford shoplifter gets nicked for being nosey
Maybe he should have kept his head down
By Clare Turner
29 minutes ago - 1 min read
Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear – sometimes it’s best to keep your nose out of other people’s business, isn’t it?
Maybe this prolific Bedford shoplifter should have kept his head down this morning (Tuesday).
While police were dealing with an incident at Boots in the town centre, they got distracted by a man having a nosey at what was going on.
He was promptly nicked as he’s wanted for failing to appear in court on TWO OCCASIONS for theft offences.