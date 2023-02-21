Prolific Bedford shoplifter gets nicked for being nosey

Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear – sometimes it’s best to keep your nose out of other people’s business, isn’t it?

Maybe this prolific Bedford shoplifter should have kept his head down this morning (Tuesday).

While police were dealing with an incident at Boots in the town centre, they got distracted by a man having a nosey at what was going on.

This morning's arrest in Bedford town centre (Picture courtesy of Bedford Community Policing Team)