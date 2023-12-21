News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

‘Problematic’ Bedford property shut down by police after reports of drug activity

Police say it will give the other residents “peace of mind”
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 21st Dec 2023, 10:04 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 10:26 GMT
Bedford Community Policing Team placing the court order on the property. Picture: Bedford Community Policing TeamBedford Community Policing Team placing the court order on the property. Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team
Bedford Community Policing Team placing the court order on the property. Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team

A “problematic” property in Bedford has been shut by police after reports of drug activity and antisocial behaviour.

Bedfordshire Police secured the three-month closure for the property on Roise Court from Luton Magistrates Court.

Bedford Community Policing Team said: “This was for a problematic address in Bedford town centre following numerous reports of drug related activity and related ASB.

“This closure order will give the other residents peace of mind knowing that the location will be locked and secured and that the resident causing the issues will be rehoused at a more suitable location.”