Police say it will give the other residents “peace of mind”

A “problematic” property in Bedford has been shut by police after reports of drug activity and antisocial behaviour.

Bedfordshire Police secured the three-month closure for the property on Roise Court from Luton Magistrates Court.

Bedford Community Policing Team said: “This was for a problematic address in Bedford town centre following numerous reports of drug related activity and related ASB.