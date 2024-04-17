Probationary police officer sexually assaulting woman after a night out in Bedford
A probationary Bedfordshire Police officer has been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman after a night out in Bedford.
PC James Barrett-Barnett – who was suspended after the allegations were reported in 2022 – was found guilty of assault by penetration and a further two counts of sexual assault yesterday (Tuesday).
Huntingdon Crown Court heard he had gotten into bed with the woman following a night out with friends and then sexually assaulted her, despite her not consenting.
Barrett-Barnett admitted his actions but claimed it had been consensual. However, he was convicted of all three charges and will be sentenced on May 31. Misconduct proceedings against PC Barrett-Barnett will now progress.
Dan Vajzovic, deputy chief constable, said: “There should be no place in policing for male violence against women. Barrett-Barnett had only been a probationary officer for a short time and had just completed his initial training when he committed this horrendous offence.
“I commend the victim who showed great bravery to give evidence during the trial which ultimately brought him to justice. We will never accept this sort of behaviour and take all reports extremely seriously.
“We will continue take robust action against anyone who acts in this way or acts in a way which betrays the trust and confidence that the public should have in policing.”