A man has been jailed following a series of offences against the same woman.

Zac Porter-Harris, aged 34, of George Street, Bedford, was jailed for sexually assaulting her on a number of occasions – he even visited the woman’s home under false pretences and abused her despite repeated pleas for him to leave.

Bedfordshire Police’s Detective Sergeant Joanna Tyrrell, who led the investigation, said: “Porter-Harris carried out a sustained campaign of predatory and abusive behaviour towards the victim, who he knew socially. Despite clear boundaries, Porter-Harris persistently pursued the woman and targeted her for his own gratification.

“This case highlights the importance of listening to and supporting victims of crime. The victim demonstrated immense courage throughout the four-year investigation and legal proceedings. Her strength and cooperation were instrumental in securing the conviction.”

On Friday (July 18) at Luton Crown Court, Porter-Harris was sentenced to a total of eight years imprisonment for two counts of assault by penetration and one of sexual assault. He will also be made subject of an indefinite restraining order against the victim and be added to the sex offenders register.

In sentencing, the judge described Harris’s actions as “predatory, abusive and targeted.”

The victim has spoken out about her experience to help anyone else who may be suffering in silence to come forward and report sexual assault.

She said: “I honestly feel totally numb to what he did to me. I have tried to lock it away. I know it’s there and I don’t think I have properly dealt with it.

“I have been really reluctant to speak to anyone and unlock the trauma as I am so worried about what the ramifications will be physically and mentally.”

The victim was supported throughout the process by a dedicated team, including Independent Sexual Violence Advisors (ISVAs), specially trained officers, and the lead investigating officer.