'Poorly-wrapped' drugs seized on The Slipe in Bedford following tip-off

Police mocked the dealers online but praised the public

A man was arrested yesterday (Monday) after police found these suspected drugs.

Officers were responding to numerous reports from the public about drug dealing on The Slipe near Great Denham in Queen’s Park.

Two men were searched, with one being arrested after a quantity of suspected class A drugs were found.

In a post on social media, the police joked: “I dread to think what this particular drug dealer’s present wrapping skills are like if these are anything to go by. 0/10 for effort.”

But they praised the public for coming forward.