Police warning over spate of keyless car thefts in Bedfordshire

Police are asking people to reconsider using “old school” methods to prevent the theft of keyless cars, after a spate of high-end vehicle thefts in Luton, Barton le Clay, Bedford, and Marston Moretaine.

In a period of seven days from April 24, seven BMW and Mercedes vehicles across the county were targeted in a series of burglaries that officers are treating as linked.

CCTV Image

On a number of occasions suspects were captured on CCTV using large tablets to gain entry to the vehicles.

The group of thieves consisted of two or three people – one with the tablet, one at the car, and another to act as a lookout.

Detectives have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection to the incidents.

Detective Sergeant Chris Hutton said: “We know that the theft of keyless vehicles is a growing problem across the country, and there are a number of steps that people can take to help protect their vehicles.

“This includes keeping your keys in a safe place as far away from doors and windows as possible, as well as purchasing equipment that can block any hostile signals.

“But older crime prevention methods are just as effective. Locks for the steering wheel and the handbrake can deter this new wave of thieves, as can parking your car in a way that makes it difficult to get at.

“These burglars have no tools to gain access, but will have what may look like a large tablet. That’s why old school ways of keeping your car safe can be just as good, even with new technology.”

If you have any information about these incidents you can call DS Hutton on 101 or report information via Bedfordshire Police’s online reporting centre.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.