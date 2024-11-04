Police warning after vans near Bedford targeted during spate of tool thefts in a single day

A series of vans were broken into at two venues near Bedford in a single day

Thousands of pounds worth of tools have been stolen from vans near Bedford.

Three vans were hit at Millbrook Golf Club and Flitwick Leisure Centre on Sunday, October 27. Police hope members or visitors to the venues may have witnessed the offences or have dashcam footage.

Anyone with info about the incidents at Millbrook Golf Club should call 101 and quote references 40/59947/24, or 40/59965/24. If you have info about the Flitwick Leisure Centre incident, quote 40/59941/24.