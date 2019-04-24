Police warning after two women targeted in Bedfordshire

Police are warning residents to be suspicious of bogus callers after a woman stole a car from a house in Bedford.

The conwoman knocked at the victim’s door and asked for a carrier bag.

While the victim was getting the bag for her, she stole car keys from the hall and used them to steal the victim’s car – a silver Ford Fiesta with registration number EJ65 KLL.

It happened in Orwell Close, Bedford on Wednesday, April 17 at around 3pm.

Another woman was targeted in Ashburnham Road, Luton on Monday afternoon, where two mobile phones were stolen.

The offender in both incidents is described as a white, skinny woman in her 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective sergeant Chris Hutton on 101.