Can you help trace this van?

Police have released a picture of a van in the hopes the driver will come forward – as they may have key information about a fatal collision in Ridgmont

Motorcyclist Callum Wilkinson, 29, from Daventry, was pronounced dead at the scene after his motorcycle collided with a Mercedes Sprinter on Cobbler’s Lane shortly after 8am on Friday, June 17.

Investigators are continuing to follow several lines of enquiry and have released an image of a Thrifty flatbed van which was travelling on Cobbler’s Lane around the time of the incident.

The van, which is pictured carrying an unusual load, was not involved in the collision and the driver is sought only as a potential key witness.

Detective Sergeant Ben Heath, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our enquiries into the cause of this collision are ongoing and we’re hopeful that the driver of the van and any other occupants may have key information to help establish the cause of the crash. I would like to reassure them that they are not in any trouble.

“The van was travelling down Cobbler’s Lane at around 8.20am towards Ridgmont and went into the village, where it turned left towards Woburn Safari Park. We are hoping people will recognise the van due to the load it was carrying.

“If you are the driver of the van or know someone who carried a similar load to that shown in the image, please get in touch right away.”

Anyone with information on the collision or dashcam footage is urged to call 101 or report online, quoting Operation Almer.