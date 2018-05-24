Police want to speak to this man in connection with a series of bike thefts from Bedford station

Do you recognise this man?

British Transport Police would like to speak to him in connection with a series of bike thefts at Bedford station between March and May of this year.

So far, 11 bikes – with an estimated total value of over £4500 - have been taken during this period. On each occasion a man walks into the cycle racks at the station, removing bicycles or parts of bicycles. Following extensive CCTV enquiries, officers are now treating these incidents as linked.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016 with reference 237 of 14 May. Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Unfortunately, bicycles remain a popular target for opportunistic thieves and officers would like to remind cyclists on bicycle security. Remember to use strong, durable locks and ensure that your bike is registered at www.bikeregister.com.