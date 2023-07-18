News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Police urge drivers to be vigilant following spike in thefts from work vans in Marston Moretaine and Aspley Guise

Tools are being taken
By Clare Turner
Published 18th Jul 2023, 11:52 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 11:52 BST

Police are urging people to be vigilant following a spike in the number of thefts from work vans.

Officers spoke to residents yesterday afternoon (Monday) giving safety advice and reassurance in Woburn, Aspley Guise, Aspley Heath, Husborne Crawley and Marston Moretaine.

In a post on social media, the police said: “There have been an increase in thefts with tools being stolen from work vans within these areas. These have been happening during the day so please make sure you keep your tools in sight as much as possible and/or remove them from the vehicle to secure locations when you can. These basic things can make a large difference.

Police talking to residents in Aspley Guise (Ampthill Community Policing Team)Police talking to residents in Aspley Guise (Ampthill Community Policing Team)
Police talking to residents in Aspley Guise (Ampthill Community Policing Team)
Most Popular

"If you know anyone who works within these areas or keeps tools within their vans please make them aware.”