Police urge Bedford bikers to be vigilant after spate of thefts in Putnoe, Goldington and Newnham
There’s been a string of motorcycle thefts in Bedford – and police are urging the public to be vigilant.
The spate is happening in the Putnoe, Goldington and Newnham areas of Bedford – and police say they appear to be linked to these areas. Two bikes have been retrieved in Raglan Green, Bedford, following a tip-off from the public.
In a post on social media, officers said: “We are actively trying to identify those responsible for these thefts and will continue making enquiries so that those responsible can be dealt with.”
If you have any info about these thefts, call police 101, report it online, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.