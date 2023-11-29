Police urge Bedford bikers to be vigilant after spate of thefts in Putnoe, Goldington and Newnham

The retrieved bikes, found in Raglan Green, Bedford, following a tip-off from the public (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

There’s been a string of motorcycle thefts in Bedford – and police are urging the public to be vigilant.

The spate is happening in the Putnoe, Goldington and Newnham areas of Bedford – and police say they appear to be linked to these areas. Two bikes have been retrieved in Raglan Green, Bedford, following a tip-off from the public.

In a post on social media, officers said: “We are actively trying to identify those responsible for these thefts and will continue making enquiries so that those responsible can be dealt with.”