Police uncover large-scale cannabis factory worth over £1m in Bedford nightclub

Police have uncovered a cannabis factory estimated to be worth over £1 million hidden inside a nightclub in Bedford town centre.

Officers raided the Mill Street premises shortly after 10am this morning (Tuesday) and uncovered thousands of cannabis plants across multiple floors – including an additional self-built level.

Officers are now dismantling the site, with the plants – estimated at a value of more than £1 million – being seized alongside specialist growing equipment.

The force’s specialist unit – Drug Focus Desk – is investigating. Detective Inspector Ally Whitworth said: “We must not underestimate the threat posed by illegal drug production and supply – especially at this scale.

“These operations are driven by organised criminal networks that fuel violence, exploitation and serious crime, using drug profits to fund further illegal and harmful activity.

“Beyond this criminality, the operations themselves create significant safety hazards and attract antisocial behaviour, with damaging effects rippling throughout our communities.

“We will keep targeting and dismantling these operations and cutting off criminal profits, and we continue to seek the support of our communities and our partners in this effort.”

Some key signs to spot a building could be being used as a cannabis factory include:

Frequent visitors at unsocial hours throughout the day and night.

Blacked out windows or condensation on the windows, even when it is not cold outside

Bright lights in rooms throughout the night

Electricity meters being tampered with/altered and new cabling, sometimes leading to street lighting. High electricity bills could also be an indicator

A powerful, distinctive, sweet, sickly aroma and noise from fans

Lots of work or deliveries of equipment to an address, particularly those associated with growing plants indoors without soil such as heaters and lighting

An excessive amount of plant pots, chemicals, fertilisers and compost

Anyone with info about a possible cannabis factory or drug supply should report it online or call police on 101.