Police turf out three people and search them for drugs at Bedford's The Heights

The Heights. Image: Google Maps.

Police searched three people for drugs at Bedford's The Heights – and nicked one man for failing to appear in court.

Officers were patrolling the building on Friday (February 14) and found three people in the stairwell that shouldn't have been there.

They were searched under section 23 of The Misuse of Drugs Act.

Bedford Community Policing Team stated: "One of the males was wanted for failing to appear [in court] and will have a trip to custody and a trip to the court in the morning."

Police will continue to patrol the area and members of the public are advised to keep reporting any concerns.