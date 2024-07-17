Police track down and arrest "prolific burglar" in Bedford after he was spotted by an off duty officer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers nicked a "prolific burglar" in Bedford who was wanted for failing to appear at court.

The town’s Community Policing Team worked together to catch him yesterday (Tuesday, July 16) after he was spotted by an off duty officer.

They explained: "The off duty officer had spotted him on Bedford High Street and was watching him while passing the information on to us. He was wanted for failing to appear at court for theft offences.

"PC 5734 and PC 161 from the Community Team made their way across town, while the off duty officer maintained observations on the wanted male.

"CCTV were also monitoring and assisted with the teamwork that allowed our officers to locate this prolific burglar, detain and arrest him. Great teamwork and partnership working."